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Jaafar Jackson’s ‘Michael’ continues to rule box office with major new record

Michael Jackson’s biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson makes another box office record

Jaafar Jackson’s ‘Michael’ continues to rule box office with major new record
Jaafar Jackson’s ‘Michael’ continues to rule box office with major new record

17 years after his death, Michael Jackson continues to rule hearts.

On Sunday, May 17, Variety reported that Jaafar Jackson starrer musical biopic Michael – based on the early life of his late legendary uncle – has set another record at the box office within a month of its release.

In the update, the outlet shared that the record-breaking movie has grossed $700 million mark at the worldwide box office, and has climbed again to No. 1 spot at the international box office, collecting more that $57 million across the globe in its fourth weekend.

This has brought Michael’s global collection to more than $702 million, including $421 million internationally and $282 million domestically.

According to Just Jared, if the film continues to perform powerfully at the global box office, it may soon outshine Freddie Mercury’s 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody’s $911 million record and will become the highest-grossing music biopic ever.

Michael has also set the record of biggest biopic opening of all time by generating $97.2 million domestically and $217 million worldwide during its first weekend.

Released on April 24, 2026, Michael is a musical biographical drama film based on the early life of legendary American singer Michael Jackson, known as the King of Pop.

The movie, starring Jaafar Jackson in main role, covers the period from the Billie Jean singer’s involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the Bad tour in the late 1980s.

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