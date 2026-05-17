Alex Cooper announces first pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan in joyful post

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are all set to welcome a new addition to their family.
On Sunday, May 17, the Call Her Daddy podcast host took to her official Instagram account to announce a joyful news with fans, sharing that she is expecting her first baby with her film producer husband.
“Our family,” she sweetly captioned alongside a two-slide gallery that featured snaps from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot.
For the special photo shoot, Cooper looked radiant in a white crop top paired with a blue jeans, while Kaplan could be seen adoring his beloved wife in a dark grey shirt worn with a pair of pants.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after Alex Cooper made the delightful announcement, fans swarmed the comments section with their excited reactions.
“Omg Alex cooper is having a baby??? Why does that feel so crazy to me,” wrote a first.
A second wittily penned, “Call her mommy.”
“Call her mommy!!!!! Omfg congratulations,” a third sweetly added.
About Alex Cooper:
Born on August 21, 1994, Alexandra Cooper is an American podcaster who co-created and hosts Call Her Daddy, a weekly comedy and advice podcast on Spotify.
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan:
Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan got engaged in 2023 and exchanged vows on April 6, 2024, in Riviera Maya, Mexico.