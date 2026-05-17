News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Alex Cooper announces first pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan in joyful post

The ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast host Alex Cooper is expecting her first child with Matt Kaplan, two years after getting married

Alex Cooper announces first pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan in joyful post
Alex Cooper announces first pregnancy with husband Matt Kaplan in joyful post

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan are all set to welcome a new addition to their family.

On Sunday, May 17, the Call Her Daddy podcast host took to her official Instagram account to announce a joyful news with fans, sharing that she is expecting her first baby with her film producer husband.

“Our family,” she sweetly captioned alongside a two-slide gallery that featured snaps from the couple’s pregnancy photo shoot.

For the special photo shoot, Cooper looked radiant in a white crop top paired with a blue jeans, while Kaplan could be seen adoring his beloved wife in a dark grey shirt worn with a pair of pants.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Alex Cooper made the delightful announcement, fans swarmed the comments section with their excited reactions.

“Omg Alex cooper is having a baby??? Why does that feel so crazy to me,” wrote a first.

A second wittily penned, “Call her mommy.”

“Call her mommy!!!!! Omfg congratulations,” a third sweetly added.

About Alex Cooper:

Born on August 21, 1994, Alexandra Cooper is an American podcaster who co-created and hosts Call Her Daddy, a weekly comedy and advice podcast on Spotify.

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan:

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan got engaged in 2023 and exchanged vows on April 6, 2024, in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Kevin Jonas sends temperature soaring with shirtless workout clip
Kevin Jonas sends temperature soaring with shirtless workout clip
Delta Goodrem lights up Eurovision stage in Vienna but misses out on historic win
Delta Goodrem lights up Eurovision stage in Vienna but misses out on historic win
Scott Mills to sue BBC for unfair dismissal over ousting linked to historic probe
Scott Mills to sue BBC for unfair dismissal over ousting linked to historic probe
Keanu Reeves joins long-awaited Japanese film 'Hidari' as voice actor
Keanu Reeves joins long-awaited Japanese film 'Hidari' as voice actor
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky rent out special venue for RZA’s fourth birthday celebration
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky rent out special venue for RZA’s fourth birthday celebration
Chad Smith interrupts Will Ferrell 'SNL' monologue with surprise cameo
Chad Smith interrupts Will Ferrell 'SNL' monologue with surprise cameo
Shania Twain teases possible wedding gig for Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz
Shania Twain teases possible wedding gig for Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz
Stanley Tucci finally addresses humorous bald lookalike comparisons
Stanley Tucci finally addresses humorous bald lookalike comparisons
Scarlett Johansson misses 'Paper Tiger' 10-minutes ovation at Cannes
Scarlett Johansson misses 'Paper Tiger' 10-minutes ovation at Cannes
Harry Styles debuts Together, Together tour with special nod to Zoë Kravitz: Watch
Harry Styles debuts Together, Together tour with special nod to Zoë Kravitz: Watch
Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists
Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists
Pete Davidson's ex Elsie Hewitt makes plea for help after split with 'SNL' star
Pete Davidson's ex Elsie Hewitt makes plea for help after split with 'SNL' star

Popular News

Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’

Rottnest Island shark attack victim’s family breaks silence: ‘Kind gentleman’
an hour ago
US sets five conditions for Iran talks amid rising regional tensions: Report

US sets five conditions for Iran talks amid rising regional tensions: Report
44 minutes ago
Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes

Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes
3 hours ago