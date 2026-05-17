Jessi and Alessio Pasini speak out on challenges of premature birth and NICU care

Influencer couple Jessi Pasini and Alessio Pasini have revealed the overwhelming amount of medical treatment costs linked to their newborn son Lorenzo’s lengthy stay in the NICU following his premature birth in early 2026.
In a recent TikTok video, Jessi shared that the hospital bill for Lorenzo’s treatment was $900,357.55, with Alessio jokingly calling their son a “million-dollar baby.”
A report suggested the staggering amount does not include additional doctor-related expenses or Jessi’s own medical bills, which the couple said added another $250,000.
Their son Lorenzo Leone was born at nearly 26 weeks in February after Jess had complications from complete placenta previa.
After his birth, Lorenzo spent 85 days in the neonatal intensive care unity getting around-the-clock treatment and observation.
According to Jessi, neonatologists alone cost approximately $4,000 per day, bringing that portion of the bill to nearly $340,000.
She further mentioned that most of the expenses were covered by insurance.
After all the money spent in treatment, the couple recently brought Lorenzo home after nearly three months in the hospital.
In social media updates, Jessi explained that adjusting to life outside the NICU has been emotional, as the newborn now seeks constant comfort and attention while adapting to his new environment.