Katy Perry marks ‘new beginnings’ after flaunting baby bump amid Justin Trudeau dating

Katy Perry is reflecting on a joyful day.
The 143 singer took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, May 17, to share a carousel of photos and videos, showing her performing at The Hotel Café – a small, iconic music cafe in Los Angeles where new singers perform life before their big break in the entertainment industry.
After performing live on the cafe’s stage, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker reflected on the full circle moment, reminiscing the time she started off her journey as a singer at the special place.
Thanking the cafe owners for giving her a night of celebrating “new beginnings,” Perry wrote, “Back on the stage where it all started. thank you @thehotelcafe & @carybrothers for a night of celebrating new beginnings because real art from the heart will always create more places like this…”
Katy Perry’s full circle moment came just a few days after she flaunted her baby bump amid her ongoing romance with Justin Trudeau.
On the 2026 Mother’s Day, the American singer posted a throwback snap of herself with her then-newborn daughter, Daisy, proudly flaunting her baby bump as she paid a homage to all the mothers out there.
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry began dating in the mid of 2025.