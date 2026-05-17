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Dr Hook's frontman Dennis Locorriere passes away at 76: Cause of death revealed

Dennis Locorriere sang for the 1970s band alongside Ray Sawyer, who passed away in 2019

Dr Hooks frontman Dennis Locorriere passes away at 76: Cause of death revealed
Dr Hook's frontman Dennis Locorriere passes away at 76: Cause of death revealed

Dr Hook frontman Dennis Locorriere has breathed his last at the age of 76 after a "long and courageous battle" with kidney disease.

The musician's death was confirmed by his management in a statement, which read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16 2026.

"Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,” the statement added.

The Sylvia's Mother artist’s management has further expressed gratitude for everyone who supported the artist throughout his journey and requested for some privacy in this challenging time to cope up with the greatest loss.

A glimpse into Dennis Locorriere’s journey

The musician sang for the 1970s band alongside Ray Sawyer, who passed away in 2019. The band, known as Dr Hook & the Medicine Show until 1975, were best known for hits such as When You're in Love with a Beautiful Woman, Sharing the Night Together, and Sylvia's Mother.

Dr Hooks frontman Dennis Locorriere passes away at 76: Cause of death revealed

He was born in Union City, New Jersey, he spent 24 years in the UK before his death.

Locorriere founded the group, which debuted in 1971, with Sawyer, Billy Francis, and George Cummings, before he went on to forge a solo career.

During a shining career spanning nearly six decades, Locorriere recorded more than 18 albums.

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