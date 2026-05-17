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Keanu Reeves joins long-awaited Japanese film 'Hidari' as voice actor

The 'Matrix' actor set to lend his voice for upcoming Japanese film, 'Hidari'

Keanu Reeves joins long-awaited Japanese film Hidari as voice actor
Keanu Reeves joins long-awaited Japanese film 'Hidari' as voice actor  

Keanu Reeves is set to lend his voice to the highly anticipated Japanese feature film, Hidari.

On Sunday, May 17, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the Matrix star has signed up as a voice actor for a Japanese stop-motion action feature in development by the director Masashi Kawamura. 

The announcement was made by the film producers at the Annecy Animation Showcase during the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

Notably, the action-packed feature takes inspiration from accounts of the life of legendary Edo-era craftsman Jingoro Hidari.

Speaking about his new project, Reeves said, "I’m thrilled by the vision behind Hidari. From the proof of concept to the developed script, the team has created something truly extraordinary. It has all the makings of an exceptional film."

"One I’m excited to see and eager to be part of. I believe this project has the potential to bring something very special to audiences worldwide," the John Wick actor added.

For those unaware, the forthcoming feature film is inspired by a short stop-motion video created by Kawamura, which has garnered nearly five million views on YouTube when it was released in 2023.

Hidari was produced by Noriko Matsumoto under the banner of dwarf studios alongside Whatever and Tecarat production. 

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