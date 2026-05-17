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Delta Goodrem lights up Eurovision stage in Vienna but misses out on historic win

The acclaimed Australian artist delivered a stunning rendition of her uplifting ballad 'Eclipse'

Delta Goodrem lights up Eurovision stage in Vienna but misses out on historic win
Delta Goodrem lights up Eurovision stage in Vienna but misses out on historic win

Delta Goodrem fell heartbreakingly short at Eurovision 2026, as Australia finished in fourth place behind surprise winner Bulgaria, leaving fans stunned and emotional as the results unfolded.

The acclaimed Australian artist delivered a stunning rendition of her uplifting ballad Eclipse, enchanting viewers worldwide and drawing widespread praise from critics and audiences.

Featuring passionate vocals, a radiant gold stage outfit and high-impact production, Delta was seen as a standout Australian act this year.

She wowed the crowd with an emotional performance of her heartfelt anthem Eclipse, complete with bright stage effects, swirling smoke and a theatrical wind machine moment that set social media ablaze.

The thrilling grand final brought together Ukraine, Romania, and major Eurovision contenders such as France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.


In a thrilling finale, Australia remained a strong contender until the concluding public vote reshuffled the leaderboard.

When Bulgaria took the title, the full-capacity venue broke into rapturous applause, leaving disappointed Australian fans reeling at how close she came to a historic win.

Pop star Dara dominated both the jury and public votes in Vienna, Austria, scoring a massive 516 points with her high-energy dance anthem Bangaranga.

Despite narrowly missing the podium, Delta’s fourth place remains an impressive result.

Out of 35 countries, Australia achieved its second-best Eurovision finish ever, behind only Dami Im’s runner-up placing.

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