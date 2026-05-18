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Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026

The Vogue model Bella Hadid stuns fans with her dazzling appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026
Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026

Bella Hadid has walked the Cannes red carpet, debuting yet another stunning look.

On Saturday, May 16, the 29-year-old American supermodel made a glamorous arrival at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, taking place at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

For the high-profile festival, the Vogue model mesmerized in a striking pale gray satin gown that featured a strapless, bejeweled bodice, and a skirt having a dramatic train that trailed behind her as she walked the red carpet.

To complement her gorgeous ensemble, Gigi Hadid’s sister wore a matching wrap over the gown that fell off of her shoulders, and styled her hair into a sleek updo.

The model added extra sparkle to the dress by wearing a while gold Chopard jewelry set.

Accompanying Bella Hadid on Cannes red carpet was her brother Anwar Hadid, who donned a classy black suit, making a stunning impression.

Bella’s appearance at the prestigious event was for the premiere of Jeanne Herry’s Garance – a 2026 French drama film that stars Adèle Exarchopoulos, Sara Giraudeau, and Rudgy Pajany.

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Bella Hadid’s mesmerizing photos and video began making rounds online, her die-hard fans began sharing their sweet reactions.

“Classic! Beautiful,” gushed one, while a second expressed, “She is everything.”

A third stated, “I’m in love.”

“Elegant, beautiful, ethereal and incandescent,” swooned a fourth.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 12 to May 23, 2026.

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