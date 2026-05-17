Adam Driver responds to Lena Dunham’s claims in new memoir

Adam Driver has finally spoken up about Lena Dunham's memoir.
Lena Dunham discussed the complexities in her relationship with her former Girls costar in her memoir Famesick, including claims that Driver once “hurled a chair at the wall” next to her and was at times “verbally aggressive.”
Speaking during a press conference for his latest film Paper Tiger at the Cannes Film Festival, Driver acknowledged the memoir after being questioned by reporters.
The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy artist stated he had “no comment on any of that” before joking, “I’m saving it all for my book,” drawing laughter from the audience.
Dunham’s memoir explores her experiences with chronic illness, fame, relationships, and her years creating Girls.
In the book, she explained her relationship with Driver as emotionally complicated and recalls moments where the actor was being aggressive during stressful periods.
Furthermore, Lena recalled her feeling of “heartbroken” after learning about Driver’s engagement after the end of the HBO series in 2017.
Despite the tensions described in the memoir, Dunham still respects Driver deeply as an actor and creative partner.She explained that their onscreen chemistry often felt stronger and more understandable than their real-life relationship.
Adam Driver and Dunham shared screen together on Girls from 2012 to 2017, with Driver playing the unpredictable boyfriend of Dunham’s lead character, Hannah Horvath.