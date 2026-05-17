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Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film buzz

The 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' marked a major creative phase in Eilish’s career, leading to a full-scale concert tour of the same name

Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid Hit Me Hard and Soft tour film buzz
Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film buzz

Billie Eilish has celebrated two years of her Hit Me Hard and Soft era, while sparking renewed excitement around her forthcoming tour film.

Taking to Instagram, the Bad guy artist posted a video featuring clips from her concert performances, captioned: “2 YEARS OF HMH&S :’) love you all so so much <3.”


It quickly caught tremendous attention on social media. Fans interpreted the post as a reflection on the journey of her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft and its global tour.

Launched in 2024, Hit Me Hard and Soft marked a major creative phase in Eilish’s career, leading to a full-scale concert tour of the same name.

The tour featured live renditions of the album’s tracks along with visually rich staging and emotionally driven performances, becoming the most widely discussed live eras.

As per the ongoing fan buzz, footage from these concerts has now been compiled into a dedicated tour film.

A report suggested the project merges highlights from several shows, aiming to capture the atmosphere, energy, and emotional storytelling of the tour experience.

The official release details of the Hit Me Hard and Soft era remains underwraps, the Instagram post has further ignited anticipation among fans awaiting an official announcement of the tour film. 

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