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Kevin Jonas sends temperature soaring with shirtless workout clip

The Jonas Brothers star Kevin Jonas sends fans swooning with his sizzling gym workout video

Kevin Jonas sends temperature soaring with shirtless workout clip
Kevin Jonas sends temperature soaring with shirtless workout clip

Kevin Jonas has turned up the heat with his hot glimpses straight from the gym.

Taking to Instagram recently, the 38-year-old Jonas Brothers star’s wife, Danielle Jonas, dropped a sizzling video of her husband in her Stories, showing him working out intensely.

The video that showed the American singer and musician doing some arm exercises, sent the temperature soaring as fans could not keep themselves from swooning over the hot clip.

It also put Kevin’s abs on display as well as his shredded upper body.

While joking about Kevin Jonas’s fit physique, Danielle also promoted her husband’s new song, Little Things, writing, “‘Little Things’ out now and apparently so are the abs.”

Fans’ reactions:

After Danielle Jonas shared Kevin Jonas’s sizzling workout video, several outlets shared the clip on their Instagram handles, where fans swooned over the Camp Rock star’s fit figure.

“Up you go! Finally! Time to soar high!” wrote a first, while a second praised, “Fabulous physique Kevin.”

A third added, “Wait ummm I need to we think my jo bro rankings lol.”

“Still prefer Nick but I'm loving the Kevin Glow up! Now all 3 of the main Jonas Brothers are hot!” added one more.

About Kevin Jonas:

Kevin Jonas, 38, is the eldest of the four Jonas brothers, followed by Joe Jonas, 36, Nick Jonas, 33, and Franklin Jonas, 25.

In December 2009, he tied the knot with Danielle Jonas, with whom he shares two daughters, 12-year-old Alena and nine-year-old Valentina.

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