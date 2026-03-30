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Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after 'Bachelorette' axing

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul reveals what keeps her busy after 'The Bachelorette' cancellation

Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after Bachelorette axing
Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after 'Bachelorette' axing

Taylor Frankie Paul has finally returned to Instagram after facing a series of troubles.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star made her social media comeback on Sunday, March 29, with a brand new video, showing fans glimpses into what she is up to amid her chaotic time.

In the post, the 31-year-old influencer dropped a clip featuring her sitting at a keyboard, playing a rendition of Kanye West's hit 2010 track, Runaway.

“I was just playing around and found I kinda like this," she wrote in a text overlay.

Captioning the post, Paul revealed what keeps her busy these days, sharing, "I learned this today for no reason. I think I have a real future in piano.”

Taylor Frankie Paul's latest update comes more than a week after ABC axed her already-filmed new season of The Bachelorette just days before its release.

The cancellation came in the wake of Paul's shocking 2023 resurfaced domestic violence video, in which she was seen involved in a violent altercation with her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Following the shocking setback, a police rep in Utah confirmed to NBC News on March 24 that authorities were investigating another incident linked to the influencer.

The outlet reported that Mortensen had contacted the state's West Jordan Police Department last month, adding that the authorities had been reviewing multiple videos linked to the alleged incident.

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