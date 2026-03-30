King Charles' shocking move for Harry and Meghan leave William 'furious' 

King Charles III is reportedly cooking something as his estranged son, Prince Harry and his family might return to their homeland.
After attending the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Meghan Markle will visit for the first time alongside her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
As the summer tour came nearer, an insider close to Buckingham Palace recently revealed that His Majesty, who has never met his grandchildren, might invite them for an emotional reunion next month.
Despite the 77-year-old British monarch's rumoured invitation for a reunion, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have ‘no intention to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The tipster revealed that Charles might invite Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside their two children, to Norfolk this summer, which left his next heir to the British throne, Prince and Princess of Wales, in a state of fury, as they have been estranged from the couple since they exited the UK in 2020.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales’s position has not changed, and they would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement," the source told The Mirror.
For those unaware, Harry and Meghan will travel to the UK in July primarily to attend a one-year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham.
As of now, neither King Charles nor Prince William has responded to Harry and Meghan’s plans to visit the UK.