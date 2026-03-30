Mary Trump slams uncle’s Iran war strategy amid record-breaking 8 million protest

President Donald Trump faces a mounting domestic crisis as over eight million people took to the streets across the U.S. this past Saturday.
The “No Kings” protests, the largest in American history, targeted the administration’s military campaign in Iran and rising domestic costs.
Amid this unrest, the President’s niece, Mary L. Trump, issued a blistering critique of the conflict.
Speaking on her media channel, Mary Trump dismissed the administration’s shifting justifications for the war which began in February 2026.
She argued that the President has no genuine interest in the Iranian people, stating:
“The man who is bombing their country has no interest in them and he has no plan to create the conditions in which they can become free.”
She further questioned the strategic value of the intervention, asking, “In what universe does starting a war of choice against a nation that posed absolutely no imminent threat to us help the bottom line of the American people?”
Despite the backlash, President Trump remain defiant, recently claiming that a “regime change” has already occurred because the current Iranian leadership is “all very different than the ones we started off with.”