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Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30

Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir warned that the military could ‘collapse in on itself’

Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30
Is Operation Roaring Lion failing? Netanyahu faces ‘Narrative of Defeat’ as war hits day 30

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a sharp shift in domestic media coverage as the joint US-Israeli war against Iran enters its second month.

While the conflict began with public euphoria, a “new tone is emerging in Israel’s media, piercing the Israeli sense of invincibility” and introducing the “first hints of a narrative of defeat.”

The shift follows reports of a deepening “blame game” between political and military leaders.

Local newspapers have highlighted a growing rift between Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea over the failure to collapse the Iranian government.

Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir warned that the military could ‘collapse in on itself’
Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir warned that the military could ‘collapse in on itself’

Tensions peaked as Israeli Army Chief Eyal Zamir reportedly warned the security cabinet that the military could “collapse in on itself” due to severe manpower shortages and relentless missile barrages.

Despite these internal fractures, Netanyahu successfully passed a record $270 billion state budget today, effectively “allowing Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid early elections.”

He remains defiant, telling the nation, “Operation Roaring Lion will continue with uncompromising momentum.”

However, with millions of “anxious and exhausted voters” still running to bomb shelters daily, critics like Sima Kadmon are publicly questioning if the war responds to “a security need or a coalition need,” signaling a breakdown in the once-solid domestic wartime consensus.

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