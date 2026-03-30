Is the US invading Iran? Marines arrive in Middle East as ground war fear grows

Thousands of US Marines have arrived in the Middle East this weekend signaling a potential shift toward ground operations as the conflict with Iran enters a volatile new phase.
The deployment comes as President Donald Trump’s latest deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz expires with global oil prices already surging past a $100 a barrel.
The force, including elements of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard the USS Tripoli, provides the White House with “a range of options” to break the de facto blockade of the world’s most vital oil chokepoint.
While the administration has focused on airstrikes since February, the arrival of boots on the ground suggests a move toward seizing strategic coastal sites or islands like Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil hub.
Despite the military buildup, the White House remains divided on a full-scale invasion.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated Friday that the US believes it can “achieve all of our objectives without ground troops,” yet officials confirm that planning for raids is advanced.
President Trump recently told reporters, “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options.” He later added a stark warning:
“If the Hormuz Strait is not immediately ‘Open for Business,’ we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up completely obliterating all of their power plants.”