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Meghan Trainor ignites frenzy with special preview for 'Get in Girl' music video

Meghan Trainor announces the release date and time for the music video of her hit track 'Get in Girl"

Meghan Trainor ignites frenzy with special preview for Get in Girl music video
Meghan Trainor ignites frenzy with special preview for 'Get in Girl' music video

Meghan Trainor has sparked a buzz of anticipation among fans with a thrilling announcement.

The Made You Look singer took to Instagram on Monday, March 30, to shan exciting update with fans, announcing the release date and time for Get in Girl's music video.

Along with the announcement, the 32-year-old American singer also dropped a special preview for the song's music video, elevating the buzz to a whole new level.

"we can't keep our girls waiting. GET IN GIRL MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW 9AM PT," she revealed.

The preview features Trainor dolled up in a couple of different looks and grooving to the beats, with some girls in the background dancing behind her.

Fans' reactions: 

Meghan Trainor's upbeat video sparked excitement among fans, who expressed their anticipation for the song's release.

"I AM SO EXCITED!!!!" expressed a first, while another wrote, "YESSS FINALLY OMG."

A third anticipated, "OMG ITS HAPPENING! Can't waittttt!!!!!"

"Can't wait," chimed in a fourth.

About Meghan Trainor's Get in Girl:

Released on February 13, 2026, Get in Girl is the second single from Trainor's seventh studio album, Toy with Me.

Meghan Trainor's Toy with Me:

Toy with Me is the upcoming seventh studio album by Meghan Trainor, set to release on April 24, 2026.

To promote the album, the songstress will embark The Get in Girl Tour in June.

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