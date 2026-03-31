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Dakota Johnson's shocking first audition confession sparks reactions online

'The Materialists' actress opens up about her early career setback with surprise confession

Dakota Johnsons shocking first audition confession sparks reactions online
Dakota Johnson's shocking first audition confession sparks reactions online 

Dakota Johnson's honesty has become a new topic in the town! 

The Materialists actress recently spoke with Hits Radio, where she candidly shared how she lost a significant role in a movie during her early career days.   

Dakota, who is reportedly dating a popular musician, Role Model, recalled that once she failed due to giving an impression full of "manners," which she gracefully embraces despite the setback. "I had an audition once, and it was a callback, and I went into the room, and I shook everyone’s hand and introduced myself. Then I did the scene, and I left," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress told the outlet. 

She further remarked, "The feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shaken everyone's hand, I was pompous. That I was schmoozing, and I was full of myself."

As soon as her brutally honest confession garnered fans' attention, several of them hailed her for her manners and authenticity.

One noted, "I'm pretty sure if a male actor did this, the response would've been different!! Love Dakota."

"Whattt! In the real world, it's called respect and being professional!" another applauded her.

Meanwhile, a third chimed in, saying, "Being friendly and humble is an insult now? Wow?" 

Dakota Johnson last worked alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the superhero film Madame Web, which premiered in 2024.      

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