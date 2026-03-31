Ranbir Kapoor shares insights on new role ahead of 'Ramayana' release

Ranbir Kapoor introduced Ramayana at a Los Angeles event, describing Lord Rama as the “conscience keeper of billions” while highlighting the timeless cultural and spiritual significance of the epic.
While conversing at the event, the Animal star also opened up about playing Lord Rama, calling him the embodiment of the ideal man.
During the interaction, Ranbir noted that Lord Rama remains deeply relevant even today, describing him as a “conscience keeper” and referring to him as Maryada Purushottam.
“Lord Rama has been the conscience keeper of billions of people around the globe for centuries and long after. He will continue being so long after we have gone,” Ranbir said.
He added, “He enlightens us about the human spirit in terms of adversities. He stands for compassion, for courage, for righteousness and forgiveness. He is called Maryada Purushottam, which stands for an ideal man.”
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is among the most anticipated films, with its first three-minute glimpse released in July 2025, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as a calm Lord Rama and Yash as an intense Ravana, alongside visuals of major Hindu deities.
The film stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol, with music by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.
Ramayana Part One is set for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by part two in 2027.