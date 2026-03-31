Prince Harry’s UK trip with kids raises eyebrows amid calls for security costs review

Prince Harry reportedly wants to return to the UK, but his requirement stirred backlash ahead of the visit.
It seems the Duke of Sussex is setting conditions with King Charles: if he wants to bring Archie and Lilibet from the US this summer, he would get state security.
Although King Charles doesn’t personally assign police protection, it’s reported that an official summer invite to Sandringham would make the Sussexes eligible.
A source close to the Duke has said, "If he [Harry] was invited by the King, he would get a security package that automatically kicks in."
While high-profile visitors to the UK might anticipate security, they wouldn’t normally expect taxpayers to foot the bill.
Prince Harry’s visit to the UK has sparked concerns over why a non-working royal earning £75m from Netflix and £20m from Spare should receive police protection during a cost-of-living crunch.
Notably, the Duke of Sussex will be in the UK in July to mark one year until the Invictus Games in Birmingham and attend a WellChild event, with King Charles likely at Balmoral or Sandringham at the same time.
Home Office officials worry that restoring taxpayer-funded security for Harry, who is wealthy, could spark backlash.
To note, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee is reviewing the request.