Vanessa Hudgens opens up about postpartum struggles months after welcoming baby

Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about the most common postpartum struggles four months after giving birth to her second baby.
The High School Musical alum shared that she is facing hair loss after she welcomed her second baby in November 2025.
On Monday, March 30, Hudgens posted a click of her hand holding multiple strands of hair on her Instagram Story, with the text that read, "And so it begins."
Furthermore, she shared a selfie, penning, "Having a great hair day even with my hair loss lol."
According to the Cleveland Clinic, postpartum hair loss is common, caused by hormonal changes that occur during and after pregnancy.
Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, who tied the knot in December 2023, welcomed their first baby in July 2024.
The 37-year-old announced the arrival of her second baby in an Instagram post in November 2025, writing, "Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do."
The pair has not shared many details about their children; however, Tucker revealed on the January 14 episode of the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast that their eldest child is a boy and their youngest is a girl.