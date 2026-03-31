Taylor Swift hit with legal setback over album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is facing a legal battle over her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, as she has been sued for alleged trademark infringement.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, in a complaint filed Monday in a California federal court, Maren Wade alleges trademark infringement, false designation, and unfair competition against the Lover singer and UMG Recordings.
Wade is seeking unspecified damages as well as a court injunction to prevent the singer from using the title of her chart-topping album.
“A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” said Jaymie Parkinnen, a lawyer for Wade, in a statement.
In 2014, America’s Got Talent alum, launched Confessions of a Showgirl as a Las Vegas Weekly column, later expanding it into a podcast and live show featuring pop and jazz music.
Her trademark covers live performances, theatrical productions, and TV.
“They did not do so quietly,” reads the complaint.
It added, “Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels—all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.”
In the lawsuit, Wade claims Swift ignored her trademark, causing confusion and harming her brand.
The complaint states the mark’s “continued erosion threatens the entirety” of Wade’s brand.
To note, Swift holds over 170 active or pending trademarks and runs a global merchandising operation through TAS Rights Management and Bravado.