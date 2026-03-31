News
News

Taylor Swift hit with legal setback over album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

'The Life of a Showgirl' sparks legal fight between Taylor Swift and original creator

Taylor Swift hit with legal setback over album The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift hit with legal setback over album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is facing a legal battle over her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, as she has been sued for alleged trademark infringement.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in a complaint filed Monday in a California federal court, Maren Wade alleges trademark infringement, false designation, and unfair competition against the Lover singer and UMG Recordings.

Wade is seeking unspecified damages as well as a court injunction to prevent the singer from using the title of her chart-topping album.

“A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along,” said Jaymie Parkinnen, a lawyer for Wade, in a statement.

In 2014,  America’s Got Talent alum, launched Confessions of a Showgirl as a Las Vegas Weekly column, later expanding it into a podcast and live show featuring pop and jazz music.

Her trademark covers live performances, theatrical productions, and TV.

“They did not do so quietly,” reads the complaint.

It added, “Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels—all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating.”

In the lawsuit, Wade claims Swift ignored her trademark, causing confusion and harming her brand. 

The complaint states the mark’s “continued erosion threatens the entirety” of Wade’s brand.

To note, Swift holds over 170 active or pending trademarks and runs a global merchandising operation through TAS Rights Management and Bravado.

ABC confirms 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 with shocking cast departure
ABC confirms 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 23 with shocking cast departure
Kelly Ripa's on-air drama finally ends as Howie Mandel issues apology
Kelly Ripa's on-air drama finally ends as Howie Mandel issues apology
Meghan Trainor ignites frenzy with special preview for 'Get in Girl' music video
Meghan Trainor ignites frenzy with special preview for 'Get in Girl' music video
'Euphoria' S3 trailer: Zendaya teases fans as Rue gets caught off guard in Mexico
'Euphoria' S3 trailer: Zendaya teases fans as Rue gets caught off guard in Mexico
Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after 'Bachelorette' axing
Taylor Frankie makes Instagram comeback with new video after 'Bachelorette' axing
BLACKPINK'S Lisa set to make history as she announces first Las Vegas residency
BLACKPINK'S Lisa set to make history as she announces first Las Vegas residency
Angelina Jolie earns glowing praise after controversial Tom Ford appearance
Angelina Jolie earns glowing praise after controversial Tom Ford appearance
Dwayne Johnson reacts emotionally after being named for 2026 Disney Legends Award
Dwayne Johnson reacts emotionally after being named for 2026 Disney Legends Award
Taylor Swift reacts as Blake Lively lawsuit hits breaking point: 'about to get messier'
Taylor Swift reacts as Blake Lively lawsuit hits breaking point: 'about to get messier'
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo's 'war' finally over? Fans celebrate 'Taylivia is back'
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo's 'war' finally over? Fans celebrate 'Taylivia is back'
Olivia Munn credits John Mulaney months after 'threats' drama: 'He was there'
Olivia Munn credits John Mulaney months after 'threats' drama: 'He was there'
Lisa Kudrow opens up on healing through 'Friends' after Matthew Perry loss
Lisa Kudrow opens up on healing through 'Friends' after Matthew Perry loss

Popular News

UN: Three peacekeepers killed in Lebanon amid latest Israel strikes

UN: Three peacekeepers killed in Lebanon amid latest Israel strikes
22 minutes ago
Haiti: More than 70 killed, 30 wounded in deadly gang attack

Haiti: More than 70 killed, 30 wounded in deadly gang attack
an hour ago
Palace reveals King Charles' surprise Easter plans after snubbing Beatrice, Eugenie

Palace reveals King Charles' surprise Easter plans after snubbing Beatrice, Eugenie

10 hours ago