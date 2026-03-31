Kylie Jenner shares ‘heavenly’ tropical escape with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner turned heads in a lingerie-inspired bikini while vacationing in “heaven” with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, offering fans a glimpse into their romantic getaway.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared snaps on Instagram from a tropical getaway she dubbed “heaven.”
During the vacation, she wore a tiny lingerie-style string bikini with neon green lace over pale gray satin, featuring a triangle top and tie-side bottoms.
Kylie paired the look with a gold belly chain, matching necklace, and minimal jewelry while posing by the shore and dipping into the water.
She was also seen unwinding on a yacht and reading Emma Cline’s The Guest while soaking up the sun on the beach.
At the idyllic getaway, the Wonka star reportedly joined his ladylove in shirtless and dark trunks, enjoying time at the beach as he shared a photo of their yacht.
However, it’s unclear whether Chalamet joined her on the tropical getaway, though her sister Kendall seemed to be there, posting similar photos to Instagram on Monday.
To note, earlier this month, reports suggested that Jenner often “subtly brags” about her boyfriend Chalamet to those close to her.
The Kardashians star is smitten with the 30-year-old actor, whom she’s been dating since 2023.