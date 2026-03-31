Megan Fox takes big action against MGK after split rumors

Megan Fox has reportedly blocked ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on Instagram, fueling speculation after she seemingly dismissed reunion rumors between them.
According to TMZ, the 39-year-old Transformers star reportedly blocked MGK on Instagram.
Fox, who follows no one—including her 35-year-old ex—also no longer has him among her followers, suggesting he was blocked or unfollowed her.
Previously, MGK commented that he was “Stoked I have your phone number” on Fox's March 3 comeback post on Instagram,
Now the comment appears to have been deleted.
A comment on a subsequent sultry post, in which he wrote, 'stoked we had a baby,' also appeared to have disappeared as of Monday.
To note, according to the insider, Fox and MGK’s romance has ended, and they now only communicate to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, Saga.
Notably, Fox allegedly blocked her ex after two years after the couple ended their engagement and split in March 2024.
However, the couple later reunited, and on March 27, 2025, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Saga Blade Fox-Baker.
After Saga’s birth, MGK shared he worked with musician friends, including Blink-182’s Travis Barker, to create soothing music for Fox and the baby.
Three months later, he revealed her name on Instagram, serenading her on a ukulele with the caption: “Saga Blade Fox-Baker, thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”