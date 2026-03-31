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Sydney Sweeney confirms 'Housemaid's Secret' release date with first eerie look

'The Euphoria' unleashes first gothic look at her upcoming film, 'The Housemaid's Secret' with official release date

Sydney Sweeney confirms Housemaids Secret release date with first eerie look
Sydney Sweeney confirms 'Housemaid's Secret' release date with first eerie look 

Sydney Sweeney is returning to the big screens in another gothic instalment of Paul Feig’s directorial, The Housemaid.

On Monday, March 31, the Euphoria actress turned to her Instagram stories to unleash the first look at her upcoming film, The Housemaid's Secret.  

Sweeney, who will reprise her role as Millie Calloway in the new sequel, re-shared a post of The Housemaid among her 26.1 million social media followers.

"When one door closes… The Housemaid's Secret: coming to theatres December 17, 2027," they hyped up the excitement with the spine-chilling caption.

The first viral poster featured a slightly open door alongside an official confirmation of the release date.

This update came shortly after the official Instagram account of the movie announced that the movie is "coming soon" with cryptic dialogue that read, "I would prefer you refer to me as Mrs Garrick."

For those unaware, Paul Feig, known for his superhit films like A Simple Favour and Another Simple Favour, is returning with the exciting cast, including Kirsten Dunst and Michele Morrone in the leading roles. 

The first part of the movie also starred Amanda Seyfried in the leading character; however, it remains undisclosed whether she will join Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming film.  

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