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Céline Dion set to take stage again in Paris amid health issues

The 'My Heart Will Go On' songstress announced that she'll be performing 10 shows at Paris La Défense Arena

Céline Dion set to take stage again in Paris amid health issues
Céline Dion set to take stage again in Paris amid health issues

Celine Dion is making a highly anticipated return to the stage, announcing a comeback with 10 concerts in Paris this fall.

Taking to Instagram account on Monday, March 30, to mark her 58th birthday the My Heart Will Go On songstress announced that she'll be performing 10 shows over five weeks at Paris La Défense Arena this fall.

This will mark her first run of shows since she revealed she had stiff-person syndrome in December 2022.

"Hi everyone, in my career, I've recorded a lot of birthday messages but this is the first time I've ever recorded one for my own birthday. And wow, it's been kind of hard keeping it a secret from myself," Dion said in an announcement video.

She went on to say, "But I want to let you know that I'm doing great. I'm managing my health, I'm feeling good, I'm singing again. I've been doing a little bit of dancing, obviously."

Dion shared that she had “something very important” to announce to her fans, expressing gratitude for their prayers, support, kindness, and love.

"This year, I'm getting the best gift of my life. I'm getting the chance to see you, to perform for you, once again in Paris, beginning in September this year," she said.

Dion continued, "I'm so happy. I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously. Of course a little nervous, but most of all I am grateful to all of you."

She concluded, "I can't wait to see you again."

The long-awaited reveal came after a Paris street ad campaign sparked rumors that the French-speaking Canadian singer, 

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