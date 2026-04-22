Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud 

Niall Horan showed his support to Louis Tomlinson after it was reported that a huge brawl between the Walls singer and Zayn Malik led to the cancellation of their Netflix project.
In an unexpected moment, fans of One Direction were treated to a heartwarming reunion despite the alleged tensions between two members of the globally famous boy band.
This week, Niall was spotted attending Louis' concert in Paris, a show which is part of the singer's How Did We Get Here tour following the release of his latest album.
The video of the Heaven singer enjoying Louis' show came after it was reported that a physical altercation between Zayn and Louis during the filming of the travel docuseries led to the cancellation of the show.
It was shared that the Pillowtalk hitmaker made a remark about his former bandmate's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who passed away from Leukaemia in 2016.
After the altercation, which reportedly took place a few months ago, made headlines, Louis and his family unfollowed Zayn on social media, drawing more attention to the matter.
Meanwhile, Zayn has been forced to postpone events in the UK amid the release of his album, Konnakol, due to an unknown health issue.
All his events, including an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, have been cancelled as he recovers from the medical condition, details of which remain unknown.