Victoria Beckham shares insight on navigating ‘tough times’ amid Brooklyn rift

Victoria Beckham has opened up about how she and David Beckham navigate difficult moments in their marriage, reflecting on the importance of communication and resilience during “tough times.”
While conversing on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the Spice Girl alum addressed the family drama, speaking publicly about how she and husband David navigate "tough times" together.
"We always put our children first," the mother of four explained when asked about her "challenging year.”
Victoria added, "We love our children so much and have always really focused on protecting our children, but we laugh a lot. David Beckham is really, super funny.”
"You know, myself and David, we're so close and we have incredible people around us," she continued.
The fashion designer went on to say, "We're close to my parents and David's parents. We support each other through everything that we do.”
"We've grown together," she later added of their 26-year marriage, adding, "And that's where I feel so blessed."
Notably, the tensions between the Beckham and Peltz families have dominated headlines in 2026 after Brooklyn Beckham issued a public statement distancing himself from his family.
He claimed he had remained silent for years but was now “standing up” for himself, also alleging attempts to control narratives in the media and disrupt his relationship with Nicola Peltz.