Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Following an electric second weekend of Coachella, the promoter behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Goldenvoice, has been hit with a staggering fine.
The music festival was slapped with a $44,000 fine tag after Justin Bieber's and Anyma's performances ran past the city's strict curfew during the festival's second weekend.
According to officials in the City of Indio, the Baby hitmaker and electronic artist Anyma sets exceeded the 1:00 a.m. curfew, triggering financial penalties under local regulations.
On Friday night, Anyma's set ran until approximately 1:09 a.m., exceeding the cutoff time by nine minutes, resulting in a $24,000 fine.
Moreover, the following night, Bieber's headline performance also exceeded the limit by two minutes, costing the festival another $20,000.
The City of Indio and Coachella have a long-standing agreements aimed at reducing noise and disruption for local residents.
Notably, this is not the first time Coachella had an issue with a curfew time.
In 2009, Goldenvoice paid a $54,000 fine after Paul McCartney went a shocking 54 minutes over his allotted time.
The promoter racked up over $168,000 in fines in 2023, after six artists, including Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Skrillex, Fred Again, Frank Ocean, and Four Tet, went over their curfew times.
Last year, the festival was fined $20,000 when Travis Scott went three minutes past curfew on weekend one, while in 2024, a performance by Lana Del Rey cost the music festival $17,000.