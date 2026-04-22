News
News

Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Justin Bieber and Anyma's sets during the second weekend of Coachella have cost the music festival a hefty fine

Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anymas performances
Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Following an electric second weekend of Coachella, the promoter behind the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Goldenvoice, has been hit with a staggering fine.

The music festival was slapped with a $44,000 fine tag after Justin Bieber's and Anyma's performances ran past the city's strict curfew during the festival's second weekend.

According to officials in the City of Indio, the Baby hitmaker and electronic artist Anyma sets exceeded the 1:00 a.m. curfew, triggering financial penalties under local regulations.

On Friday night, Anyma's set ran until approximately 1:09 a.m., exceeding the cutoff time by nine minutes, resulting in a $24,000 fine.

Moreover, the following night, Bieber's headline performance also exceeded the limit by two minutes, costing the festival another $20,000.


The City of Indio and Coachella have a long-standing agreements aimed at reducing noise and disruption for local residents.

Notably, this is not the first time Coachella had an issue with a curfew time.

In 2009, Goldenvoice paid a $54,000 fine after Paul McCartney went a shocking 54 minutes over his allotted time.

The promoter racked up over $168,000 in fines in 2023, after six artists, including Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Skrillex, Fred Again, Frank Ocean, and Four Tet, went over their curfew times.

Last year, the festival was fined $20,000 when Travis Scott went three minutes past curfew on weekend one, while in 2024, a performance by Lana Del Rey cost the music festival $17,000. 

'Coyote vs. Acme' trailer: Wile E. Coyote heads to theatres after shelving drama
'Coyote vs. Acme' trailer: Wile E. Coyote heads to theatres after shelving drama
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' earns overwhelming praise ahead of release
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' earns overwhelming praise ahead of release
'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day
'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper
Beverley Callard shares heart-wrenching update after medical exit from reality show
Beverley Callard shares heart-wrenching update after medical exit from reality show
Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud
Niall Horan shows up for Louis Tomlinson amid alleged Zayn Malik feud
Nikki Glaser makes surprise career move days after bizarre confession about boyfriend
Nikki Glaser makes surprise career move days after bizarre confession about boyfriend
‘Invincible’ Season 4 concludes: Will there be a Season 5?
‘Invincible’ Season 4 concludes: Will there be a Season 5?
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton accused of 'faking romance' after PDA-filled date
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton accused of 'faking romance' after PDA-filled date
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Jessica Jones appearance sparks reaction
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Jessica Jones appearance sparks reaction
D4vd teenage murder case: Celeste Rivas' parents finally speak up after rapper pleads not guilty
D4vd teenage murder case: Celeste Rivas' parents finally speak up after rapper pleads not guilty
7 Michael Jackson songs that still dominate global streaming charts
7 Michael Jackson songs that still dominate global streaming charts

Popular News

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

King Charles lands major honour for environmental work ahead of US visit

13 minutes ago
Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances

Coachella hit with massive fine over Justin Bieber, Anyma's performances
23 minutes ago
Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message

Princess Kate issues heartfelt Earth Day 2026 message
an hour ago