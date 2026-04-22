Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner sued by former housekeeper

Timothée Chalamet has announced new partnership just a day after girlfriend Kylie Jenner hit with shocking claims.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Wednesday, April 22, the Dune actor - who has been out of public eye since Oscars 2026 snub, made an exciting announcement.
In a heartfelt yet simple note, Timothée updated fans on his new partnership with a renowned watch brand.
"Sooo a couple of years ago, a film director I love got me into watchmaking - not the flashy kind, but the kind that takes years of discipline," he wrote.
The Marty Supreme actor continued, "I started to see it as a sibling to filmmaking - an artistic expression, just on a different scale."
"When Andy and Alex Rosenfield introduced me to @UrbanJürgensen, what drew me in was how clearly the focus was on the watches themselves," he added.
Before concluding his statement with a victory sign emoji, Timothée highlighted, "It also felt like the first house I wanted to be a partner in - a creative collaboration, not an endorsement. excited to see where it goes from here"
Kylie – who just had a blasting Coachella week has been hit with a scathing lawsuit from her former housekeeper Angelica Vasquez.
As per the legal filings last week and obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Angelica – who was Kylie's housekeeper for a week in 2024 has accused the socialite's staffers of discrimination over religion and national origin.
In her lawsuit the housekeeper has claimed that she was "treated with hostility and exclusion," and "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by housekeepers' head Patsy and other staff members.
Angelica also alleged that she was "belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers" for being Salvadoran and Catholic.
The housekeeper further claimed that she was told "Catholics are horrible people" and was assigned the worst tasks during her time at Kylie's Beverly Hills home.
As per the legal docs, the housekeeper is now seeking damages for unpaid wages and emotional distress caused by constant bullying.