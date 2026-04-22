'The Devil Wears Prada 2' earns overwhelming praise ahead of release

Early reactions to The Devil Wears Prada 2 are overwhelmingly positive, with critics and fans hailing it as a “phenomenal” return and “the perfect sequel” that proves well worth the long wait.
Following its US premiere, early social media reactions have gone viral, with overwhelmingly positive buzz despite the review embargo still in place.
The Hollywood Reporter's Alex Weprin shared on X that the movie is “a biting media parody wrapped up in high fashion. Every journalist who sees it will cringe from recognition.”
Variety writer Jazz Tangcay agreed, teasing, ”Gird your loins, the devil is back in all her glory! Yes, #thedevilwearsprada2 is phenomenal. It is the perfect sequel that exceeded all expectations.”
Jazz added, “Aline Brosh McKenna's script is sharp and witty. We'll be quoting this for years to come. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are still great. Stunning costumes, and that soundtrack slaps hard. GAGA!!!!!!! Loved it. Worth the wait. That's all.”
The Movie Podcast's Daniel Baptista also stated, “The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame.”
Baptista shared, “It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait.”
The lead cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2—Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci—will reunite in London for the European premiere after a glamorous New York red carpet event.
The sequel also features new additions, including a cameo from Lady Gaga, who contributes an original track to the soundtrack.