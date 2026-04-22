'Heartstopper Forever': Netflix unveiled film release date on special day

Heartstopper is coming to an end with the final movie in the franchise titled Heartstopper Forever.
On Wednesday, April 22, Netflix revealed that fans will be able to say goodbye to Nick and Charlie on July 17, 2026, when the film will be launched on the streaming platform.
The release date announcement arrived on the fourth anniversary of the release of the first season of the beloved coming-of-age drama dropped on Netflix in 2022.
To mark the special occasion, Netflix shared an emotional montage of the cast growing up together throughout the seasons.
Alongside the date announcement, Netflix released a new Q&A with creator Alice Oseman, who addressed a major fan's query about concluding the story with a movie instead of a fourth season.
She said the film could achieve "something memorable, sophisticated, and atmospheric" without the cliffhanger at the end of each episode in a regular season.
The final film will follow Nick's and Charlie's romance as they navigate a long-distance relationship.
According to the creator, the movie will explore Charlie "finding a new sense of confidence and independence and healing from some of his old demons", while Nick is facing "a bit of a crisis about his future".
Moreover, the series leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke have also been named executive producers on the film, alongside Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Alice Oseman, and veteran Heartstopper director Euros Lyn.
The core cast is also returning for the finale, including William Gao (Tao), Yasmin Finney (Elle), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Jenny Walser (Tori), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), and Leila Khan (Sahar).
Notably, Anna Maxwell Martin will take over the role of Saran, Nick's mother, from Olivia Colman, who would not be joining the franchise finale for the last goodbye.