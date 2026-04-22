'Coyote vs. Acme' trailer: Wile E. Coyote heads to theatres after shelving drama

The first trailer for Coyote vs. Acme, which Warner Bros. tried to cancelled in 2023, is here.
Released on Wednesday, April 22, the trailer shows Coyote hiring lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte) to sue the Acme corporation after a series of Looney Tunes-style accidents.
The big corporation is being represented by Buddy Crane, played by John Cena.
Besides Coyote, there are several Looney Tunes characters in the upcoming film, including Tweety, Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn.
The trailer gives a subtle shoutout to the production's difficult journey to the screen with the tagline, "The Film Acme Didn't Want You to See."
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. had planned to scrap the completed movie as part of a $115 million write-down; however, the internet's support helped save the project, which was acquired by Ketchup Entertainment for distribution.
Fans flooded the comment section of the trailer, showing their support for the film, which was close to cancellation.
"Oh my God this whole trailer shows a big shade towards Warner Bros anti movie behavior, this movie is fucking glorious," one fan penned.
"Thank you Ketchup for saving this film!!!" another comment read.
A third fan noted, "The trailer is finally here!!! Will definitely see this in August!!!"
"Ketchup entertainment doing gods work. I salute to you lads for bringing this movie back from the dead and putting into the theaters like it should've been from the beginning. Y'all have my ticket," a fourth fan wrote.
Coyote vs. Acme is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.
Coyote vs. Acme is directed by Dave Green from a script by Samy Burch, with Burch, James Gunn and Jeremy Slater credited for the story.
The film is based on Ian Frazier's "Coyote v. Acme", a humour article published by The New Yorker in 1990.
Watch Coyote vs. Acme trailer here: