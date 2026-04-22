Beverley Callard shares heart-wrenching update after medical exit from reality show

Beverley Callard has shared an emotional statement following her on-screen exit from Coronation Street, reflecting on her long-running role and thanking fans for their unwavering support.
The I’M A Celebrity South Africa’s star has revealed she “lost consciousness” in camp as she shared an emotional update after her shock jungle exit.
She was forced to leave camp on medical grounds during Tuesday night’s episode.
After the episode aired, she posted on Instagram to connect with her loyal followers.
She began in a statement, “Well, I’ve just watched my exit on I’m A Celeb and it made me cry all over again because of course I didn’t know then that I had cancer.”
Callard went on to share, “But I just knew that it was the last couple of days there that I’d not felt very well.”
The former Coronation Street star, 69, mentioned, “What happened was, I was called into the Bush Telegraph and apparently I lost consciousness for a little while.”
She said she began feeling unwell and was taken to a medical hut, where staff cared for her before deciding she could not continue.
Despite wanting to carry on and insisting she would be fine, she tearfully admitted she was not allowed to return after the incident.
“I wanted to make it through to the end. But that was the start of everything really, so it’s made me really emotional but I will beat this, I will beat it,” Beverley concluded.
She captioned the post, “That was such an emotional watch.. especially knowing what I know now.”
Callard added, “I wanted to prove that age is just a number and I feel so proud of what I achieved. Just got to get through this real life trial now.”
To note, I’m A Celebrity.. South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player.