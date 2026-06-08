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Kim Antonelli wins chaotic Monaco GP: Youngest winner ever

19-year-old Kimi Antonelli makes history as the youngest-ever Monaco Grand Prix winner

Kim Antonelli wins chaotic Monaco GP: Youngest winner ever
Kim Antonelli wins chaotic Monaco GP: Youngest winner ever

Kimi Antonelli made history on Saturday, June 7, 2026, by becoming the youngest winner of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver dominated the streets of Monte Carlo securing his fifth consecutive victory of the season and extending his championship lead to 66 points.

The race was far from straightforward featuring multiple retirements and a significant 40-minute delay due to a red flag.

The stoppage was caused by crumbling asphalt at the final corner which led to high-profile crashes including one involving Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Despite the pressure of a standing restart, Antonelli remained composed telling his team “Thank you so much guys, the car was a beast today.”

Kimi Antonelli makes history as the youngest-ever Monaco Grand Prix winner
 Kimi Antonelli makes history as the youngest-ever Monaco Grand Prix winner

While the Italian star shone, his rivals struggled. Max Verstappen’s race ended on the opening lap due to technical issues and Lewis Hamilton took second place for Ferrari.

Reflecting on his poise under pressure, Antonelli admitted, “I wasn’t super keen on re-starting but once the notification came out I just gathered my emotions and re-focused again.”

Hamilton, impressed by the teenager’s performance, noted, “He’s only 19, so just imagine what the future holds for him… It’s a real privilege to witness it.”

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