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Kim Kardashian proves viral 'curse' theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian after he scores big at Monaco GP

Kim Kardashian proves viral curse theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP
Kim Kardashian proves viral 'curse' theory false as Lewis Hamilton shines at Monaco GP 

Kim Kardashian has all praise from her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton!

The SKIMS founder has proven the viral "Kardashian curse" narrative false as the F1 star scored big during the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. 

Lewis, 41, secured the second runner up position with his Ferrari during the car racing competition as A.K. Antonelli's remained on top with 25 points at the series.

After receiving the trophy from the Princess of Monaco, Charlene, the British racing driver broke his silence after Kim made appearance at the podium ceremony for the first time just to show support for her current love interest. 

Speaking about his love life with The Kardashians starlet, Lewis said, "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and to have that support."

"It's amazing to have good people around you, good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day," he told Star magazine.  

For those unaware, Kim made her debut at the podium ceremony on Saturday alongside her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, proving the infamous "Kardashian" curse false as Lewis achieved new career milestone.

What is infamous Kardashian curse? 

The "Kardashian curse" is a popular internet theory and media trope suggesting that men who date or marry members of the Kardashian-Jenner family experience sudden and dramatic declines in their careers, physical health, or personal lives. 

But Lewis and Kim, who have been dating since the beginning of this year, have proven the theory false this time with their loyalty towards each other. 

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