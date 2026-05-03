David Beckham pens heartfelt note for Victoria Beckham after ‘special day’ 

David Beckham penned an emotional note after celebrating his “special day” without son Brooklyn Beckham.
The former English footballer turned 51 on Saturday, May 2, and he celebrated his big day surrounded by his close friends and family.
Following the birthday celebration the Inter Miami co-owner paid a heartfelt tribute to all the people who made his day special with heartfelt thanks to his wife Victoria Beckham.
Beckham wrote, “I feel very lucky & blessed to have had a very special day today being spoilt by my wife, kids, family and friends from the moment I opened my eyes till now and I just want to say thank you and I love you all so much @victoriabeckham & my beautiful family thank you.”
He also shared two photographs of himself on his Instagram account, the first of him as a young boy, blowing out candles on his birthday cake, followed by a photograph of him and his birthday cake from this weekend.