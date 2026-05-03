Sony to pay $7.85M in PlayStation store lawsuit, gamers may get refunds

Sony is refunding millions to US gaming enthusiasts following an agreement to settle a $7.85 million class-action lawsuit linked to its PlayStation Store practices.
The case centers on Sony’s 2019 decision to stop selling digital game vouchers via retailers that plaintiffs argue minimised competitiveness, leading to significantly higher costs for online games.
As per the lawsuit, Sony monopolised online game distribution by minimizing third-party voucher sales on the PlayStation Store, forcing gamers to pay more money.
Players who bought eligible digital games between April 1, 2019, and December 31, 2023, may qualify for more compensation after setting some conditions, including price surge after vouchers were halted.
Some major games such as The Last of Us Remastered, inFAMOUS: First Light, and God of War 3 Remastered are included among eligible games.
Another hearing is slated after a few months on October 15, 2026, with payouts dependent on court approval.
Following finalisation, compensation will be distributed as PlayStation Network (PSN) credits. However, individual payouts are likely to be modest, ranging between $1-$3 qualifying purchase after legal fees are deducted.
Despite the settlement, critics argued Sony likely earned far more from the policy change. Similar legal challenges are ongoing in Europe and the UK, suggesting this may not be the last case of its kind.