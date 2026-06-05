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Netflix’s new Michael Jackson documentary puts spotlight back on Macaulay Culkin

Netflix’s ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ focuses on the now late pop star’s infamous 2005 trial

Netflix’s new Michael Jackson documentary puts spotlight back on Macaulay Culkin’s 2005 trial testimony
Netflix’s new Michael Jackson documentary puts spotlight back on Macaulay Culkin’s 2005 trial testimony

Netflix’s newly released documentary on Michael Jackson revisited Macaulay Culkin’s testimony from the singer’s 2005 child sexual abuse trial.

Titled as Michael Jackson: The Verdict, the newly released docuseries

The three-episode docuseries presented recorded trial testimonies.

Among the most shocking revelations cited from court records in the series was the testimony from Phillip LeMarque, a former chef of Neverland, who claimed to have witnessed the late pop star placing his hand inside Culkin's pants while the two were playing a video game.

The Home Alone star, who became friends with Jackson at the age of 10, however, during his testimony, denied all allegations of abuse.

During his testimony, Culkin confirmed that he did frequently participate in sleepovers at the Billie Jean hitmaker's residence.

He also admitted that he would sometimes share a bed with the singer, but maintained that no inappropriate behaviour ever occurred between them.

Later in the docuseries, it was shown that the defense team argued that the accusations brought forward by the Neverland ranch’s former employees were motivated by personal grievances.

Even years after the trial and the singer's death, Macaulay Culkin has continued to address the public scrutiny surrounding their friendship, noting that if he had possessed any information regarding inappropriate behaviour by the late singer, he would speak openly about it.

Premiered on Netflix on June 3, 2026, Michael Jackson: The Verdict focuses on Michael Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial, which ended in a “Not Guilty” verdict after weeks of testimony.



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