Taylor Swift calls her new 'Toy Story 5' song ‘a musical departure and coming home at same time’

Taylor Swift dropped I Knew It, I Knew You, her new song from the upcoming Toy Story movie, with a special message for her fans.
The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, June 5, and shed light on what inspired her to make the soundtrack.
According to Swift, it was none other than Jessie, a central character mainly the cowgirl rag doll.
While sharing a glimpse of her childhood in a clip, in which the Love Story hitmaker is in a cowgirl attire, she penned a lengthy note saying that writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.
“Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once,” said the Fate of Ophelia songstress, adding, “And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”
The fiancé of Travis Kelce then thanked director and writer of the animated film, Andrew Stanton, for imagining her for this.
“Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years,” Swift then thanked music composer Randy Newman.
She then mentioned Jack Antonoff, praising, “You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it. By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff.
She further said, “We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods.”
In the end, Taylor Swift announced that her I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now.
It’s worth mentioning here that the upcoming Toy Story move is set to be released on June 19, 2026.