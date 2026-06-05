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Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski

Kevin Sobieski and Andy Cohen sparked romance buzz after cozy appearance in New York earlier this week

Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski
Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski

Andy Cohen has stunned viewers on air during his close pal Anderson Cooper's live news broadcast on CNN. 

Shortly after making headlines with his new romance with businessman Kevin Sobieski, the popular television host interrupted Anderson Cooper's 360 show to mark his 59th birthday.

Cooper, who turned 59 on Wednesday, looked visibly stunned after Cohen's appearance, who wished his bestie on his big day, as he hilariously sang, "Happy birthday, you Gemini stud."

He also encouraged his longtime pal to take a break from reporting on the June 2nd California primary polls, adding, "Forget about these L.A. elections. Enough! We’ve heard it all. My man, it’s your birthday; it was mine yesterday."

To which Cooper sarcastically said, "You dressed up, wow."

Notably, this on-air special birthday tribute came shortly after Andy Cohen sparked new romance buzz with a renowned businessman, Kevin Sobieski. 

As the American television host turned 58, he stepped out with the businessman, walking hand in hand, during a joint appearance in New York on June 2nd.

The father of two appeared to be in his own world with Kevin, as they strolled through the streets of the West Village neighbourhood in Manhattan.

Fans reaction: 

Andy and Kevin's fresh pictures became the subject of online chatter as several fans believed the television anchor had finally found someone in his life.

One commentator said, "Good for you, Andy! Enjoy life, you defo work hard enough."

"Never get that SMILE from his face! Couple vibe," another noted.

While a third chimed in, "Someone's calling the paps on themselves." 

Andy Cohen, who welcomed his two kids, Benjamin Allen Cohen and Lucy Eve Cohen, as a single dad via surrogacy, has yet to confirm his relationship with Kevin Sobieski.  

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