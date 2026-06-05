Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder

Netflix has released a new documentary that lifts the lid on the brutal murder of Rachel Nickell, revealing previously undisclosed details about the case.
In 1992, Nickell was was stabbed 49 times before death while walking with her two-year-old son named on Wimbledon Common in south London.
Now, more than 30 years, the case is being revisited by the streaming platform as a three-part TV drama series titled Killing of Rachel Nickell.
Here are few important key points from the newly released documentary:
The 23-year-old British woman was believed to have been pregnant at the time of her murder.
A year before her death she had an abortion, which she never fully recovered from.
One stab wound was so violent that Nickell was nearly decapitated.
Moreover, a never-before-seen archival family footage is featured in the documentary featuring her family, alongside exclusive interviews with her partner André Hanscombe and her now-adult son Alex Hanscombe.
Colin Stagg was wrongfully arrested and held for 13 months.
He was later compensated £706,000 for wrongful prosecution
However, Robert Napper was the true killer, who got already detained for another double murder.
His link to Nickell’s murder was revealed through advanced DNA techniques in 2002.
He pleaded guilty in 2008, 16 years after murdering Nickell.
Robert Napper is currently serving an indefinite sentence at Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility in Crowthorne, England.
Premiered on June 4, Killing of Rachel Nickell is now streaming on Netflix.