Madonna turns Times Square concert into a viral moment with bold move

Madonna has officially kicked off Pride month with a surprise 15-minute show in Times Square.
The mega pop star ignited the stage on Thursday, June 4th, to promote her upcoming music album, Confessions II.
As she began subtle celebrations of Pride month, Madonna wore boldness in an eye-catching fashion statement.
For the performance, the 67-year-old musician opted for a pink corset over a frilly bodysuit paired with a blue bra.
As the video clips from the event gained popularity on social media, several netizens noticed that the singer had pulled a risky stunt as she was dangling one leg over a stage barrier.
The viral footage shows the Vogue crooner standing near the stage edge while lifting one leg over the barrier.
During her first live performance of the year, Madonna performed on superhit renditions, including Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hung Up, and Love New York from her 2005 album.
For those unfamiliar, the legendary singer has not fully released Confessions II yet, as it is officially scheduled to drop on July 3rd, 2026.
Multiple media reports also suggested that Madonna would promote her new album at the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show.