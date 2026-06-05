News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’

The feud between the two began in 2025 after a private phone in which Cardi B made disparaging remarks about Latto

Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’
Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’

Cardi B recently addressed her feud with Latto, stating that made multiple attempts to squash the beef with between them before the B*tch From Da Souf rapper released her track.

The 33-year-old rapper broke her silence on social media after the 27-year-old singer confirmed her new song Gimme Dat referenced Cardi in an interview on The Breakfast Club. 

Now, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker in a lengthy post on X, on Thursday, June 4, wrote, “I truly understand how you feel…and that's exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public.”

She went on to say, “On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant.”

Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’

“What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said, adding, “But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me. When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional.”

According to the WAP songstress, she genuinely felt bad about what happened.

The mother of four then revealed that in 2025 and 2026 both, she had made multiple attempts to connect, by speaking to the Big Energy singer’s manager, sister, and even texted her directly to take full responsibility.

In the end, Cardi B expressed that she always had love and respect for Latto.

“I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us,” concluded the rapper, adding, “I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album.”

For the unversed, the feud between Cardi B and Latto began after a private phone call leaked in 2025, in which she made disparaging remarks about the latter.

Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder
Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder
Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski
Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski
Taylor Swift calls her new 'Toy Story 5' song ‘a musical departure and coming home at same time’
Taylor Swift calls her new 'Toy Story 5' song ‘a musical departure and coming home at same time’
Netflix’s new Michael Jackson documentary puts spotlight back on Macaulay Culkin
Netflix’s new Michael Jackson documentary puts spotlight back on Macaulay Culkin
James Handy murdered at 81: What happened to the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor?
James Handy murdered at 81: What happened to the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor?
Katy Perry melts hearts by granting Dua Lipa's special festival request
Katy Perry melts hearts by granting Dua Lipa's special festival request
Andy Cohen's new romance takes center stage after surprise birthday sighting
Andy Cohen's new romance takes center stage after surprise birthday sighting
Harry Enfield reflects on health issue linked to popular ice bath trend
Harry Enfield reflects on health issue linked to popular ice bath trend
Kim Wilde reveals dark side of fame after touring with Michael Jackson
Kim Wilde reveals dark side of fame after touring with Michael Jackson
John Travolta thanks supportive fans after directorial debut reaches new high
John Travolta thanks supportive fans after directorial debut reaches new high
Tom Holland sheds light on his ‘secret struggles’ with alcohol: 'Was affecting my professional life'
Tom Holland sheds light on his ‘secret struggles’ with alcohol: 'Was affecting my professional life'
Michael Jackson’s music legacy reaches new historic milestone
Michael Jackson’s music legacy reaches new historic milestone

Popular News

Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder

Netflix documentary unveils shocking new details on Rachel Nickell’s brutal murder
43 minutes ago
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's financial dealings exposed in new report

an hour ago
Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski

Andy Cohen surprises audience on air amid buzzing romance with Kevin Sobieski
3 hours ago