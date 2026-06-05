Cardi B breaks silence on Latto feud: ‘Didn’t mean any harm’

Cardi B recently addressed her feud with Latto, stating that made multiple attempts to squash the beef with between them before the B*tch From Da Souf rapper released her track.
The 33-year-old rapper broke her silence on social media after the 27-year-old singer confirmed her new song Gimme Dat referenced Cardi in an interview on The Breakfast Club.
Now, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker in a lengthy post on X, on Thursday, June 4, wrote, “I truly understand how you feel…and that's exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public.”
She went on to say, “On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant.”
“What I could have said was you was too forgiving and gave too much mercy in that situation,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said, adding, “But it was a heated conversation and I let my mouth get the best of me. When the call came out I was eight months pregnant, had just released my album, and was extremely overwhelmed and emotional.”
According to the WAP songstress, she genuinely felt bad about what happened.
The mother of four then revealed that in 2025 and 2026 both, she had made multiple attempts to connect, by speaking to the Big Energy singer’s manager, sister, and even texted her directly to take full responsibility.
In the end, Cardi B expressed that she always had love and respect for Latto.
“I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us,” concluded the rapper, adding, “I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album.”
For the unversed, the feud between Cardi B and Latto began after a private phone call leaked in 2025, in which she made disparaging remarks about the latter.