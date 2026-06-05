James Handy murdered at 81: What happened to the 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor?

James Handy was fatally murdered in Los Angeles. He was 81.
On Thursday, June 4th, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed Tom Cruise's co-star's tragic death in a press release.
According to the police's findings, Handy was killed on Wednesday, June 3rd, by his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, as he was identified as the suspect.
Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to Michael's distressing 911 call, in which he mysteriously said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."
"The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend," the police's statement read.
Afterwards, police reached out to the location where they found Handy, who was found "in the front yard of the residence."
However, he was later pronounced dead, and the suspect was arrested, taken to the Van Nuys prison, where he was booked for one count of murder.
James Handy was known for his prominent roles in the superhit action film Top Gun: Maverick, in which he portrayed a bartender, and in the 1995 film Jumanji, in which he portrayed an exterminator.