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Harry Enfield reflects on health issue linked to popular ice bath trend

The 'Skins' star has opened up about his passion for cold-water swimming

Harry Enfield reflects on health issue linked to popular ice bath trend
Harry Enfield reflects on health issue linked to popular ice bath trend

Harry Enfield has revealed he has been left partially deaf after embracing a popular celebrity wellness trend.

The Skins star has opened up about his passion for cold-water swimming and has left him partially deaf, saying that he was diagnosed with exostosis, or "surfer's ear"—bony growths in the ear canal caused by repeated exposure to cold water—after seeking treatment for hearing loss.

Speaking on the Off Menu podcast, Harry said, "I'm partially deaf and, because I swim in Highgate Ponds, I've got stalactites in my ear.”

Her went on to say, "They've got tiny little hearing aids you can get now and apparently they're very good. They cost a fortune, but they're worth having. So I went to get them fitted.”

"They said, 'No, you've got big bones - stalactites - that have grown in your ears. Do you do a lot of fresh water swimming?' I said, 'Well, yeah.' They said, 'Ah, that's what it is,'" The Windsors star mentioned.

Harry Enfield reflects on health issue linked to popular ice bath trend

The actor joked that he'd rather live with the hearing loss than undergo the painful procedure to remove the bony growths in his ears.

Cold-water immersion has become popular among several celebrities, with Harry Styles reportedly using outdoor swims for mental clarity and Lady Gaga turning to ice baths to help manage chronic pain.

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