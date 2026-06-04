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Katy Perry melts hearts by granting Dua Lipa's special festival request

Katy Perry just made Dua Lipa's festival dreams come true with shocking announcment

Katy Perry melts hearts by granting Dua Lipas special festival request
Katy Perry melts hearts by granting Dua Lipa's special festival request

Katy Perry has delighted fans by agreeing to a special request from fellow pop star Dua Lipa, joining the lineup for the annual Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo in a move that has sparked excitement among music lovers.

The Levitating singer dropped a video on Instagram featuring a phone call from the Dark Horse singer, who shared that her rehearsals for her summer festival run are “intense.”

“I’m going all over Europe, June to the end of August,” Perry said.

“Amazing,” Lipa responded, before adding, “Are you gonna be anywhere where I can come see you?”

“I’m actually gonna be in this place called Prishtina,” Perry replied, referring to Kosovo's capital, where Dua Lipa's family originates and where she spent part of her early years.

“No way,” the Houdini singer stated, adding, “What are you doing there?”


“Funny you should ask,” Perry replied, grinning, “I’m actually playing this festival called the Sunny Hill Festival!”

“Funny you should ask,” Katy replies, grinning. “I’m actually playing this festival called the Sunny Hill Festival!”

“Oh my God! You’re coming to my hometown, KP!” Lipa yelled.

“I just wanna say thank you so much for inviting me to come there,” Perry said, mentioning, “Because I have so many fans that I’m excited to meet. And of course, all of your fans as well. Are you gonna be there?”

Lipa said, “I’m gonna be there, singing every single word!”

The Sunny Hill Festival is organized each year by Dua Lipa and her father and she typically performs at the event.

It runs from July 31 through August 2, with Katy Perry set to perform on opening night. 

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