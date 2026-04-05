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Sabrina Carpenter's costar Danielle Fishel drops sweet revelation about singer

Danielle Fishel and Sabrina Carpenter go way back to their ‘Girl Meets World’ that aired from 2014 to 2017

Sabrina Carpenters costar Danielle Fishel drops sweet revelation about singer
Sabrina Carpenter's costar Danielle Fishel drops sweet revelation about singer

Sabrina Carpenter's former costar Danielle Fishel recently dropped a sweet revelation about the singer.

For the unversed, the two graced the screen in Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017.

Now, talking in an interview with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old actress revealed that the 26-year-old singer is her "go-to" person.

"Sabrina gives me great advice," Fishel revealed, adding that for being significantly younger than her, the Espresso hitmaker is one of her go-to people to ask for advice.

While revealing the reason behind taking advice specifically from Carpenter, the Boy Meets World actress shared that the Please Please Please songstress got great instincts.

“She knows how to trust them, and I admire that so much because I'm a person who's talked myself out of my instincts over the years,” said the actress, adding, “So, whenever I really need to be reminded that I probably know the answer to the question, I go to her. She's like, 'I think you probably already know this.’”

According to the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place director, the Feather singer is a real special one.

It’s worth mentioning here that the duo has maintained a strong bong throughout the years as Sabrina Carpenter was a bridesmaid at Danielle Fishel's wedding to Jensen Karp back in 2018.

Carpenter also cheered Fishel during her appearance on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars in 2025.

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