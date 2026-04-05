Gigi Hadid reacts to her involvement in Epstein files: 'Disturbing'

Gigi Hadid recently slammed her involvement in Epstein Files after a fan shared how they were unfollowed due to the news.
For the unversed, Hadid sisters were mentioned in the controversial files during an email exchange in December 2015.
Now, while addressing it, the 30-year-old model formally responded to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post, saying, "I had to unfollow u bc u ain't talk bout those files Gigi. (sic)"
While calling Epstein a "disgusting human being", Hadid responded to the fan which was later taken down due to unknow reason, as per E! News.
The mother-of-one replied, "Horrible to read someone you've never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context."
The supermodel then added, "I don't want to take away from the stories of real victims of his; but your comment made me realize maybe its not clear - and it's important to let you know."
According to Hadid, when the email exchange had occurred, she had only been around 20 or 21-years-old. .
"To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email - is disturbing,” wrote Gigi Hadid, adding that she wants to state unequivocally that she has never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.
It’s worth mentioning here that in the December 2015 email exchange, a redacted individual had written to Jeffrey Epstein, "How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don't understand…"
To which, he responded, "You know,' to which the other individual penned, 'The father paid the agency."