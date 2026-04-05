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Buckingham Palace marks Easter Sunday, internet asks 'where is the King's message?'

King Charles has not issued an Easter message this year, sparking a frenzy on social media platforms

Buckingham Palace marks Easter Sunday, internet asks where is the Kings message?
Buckingham Palace marks Easter Sunday, internet asks 'where is the King's message?'

Buckingham Palace marked Easter Sunday with well wishes to all those who are celebrating, without a message from King Charles.

On Sunday, April 5, the Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a stunning postcard, which read, "Happy Easter."

The social media post was captioned, "Wishing a joyous Easter Sunday to Christians celebrating in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world today."


Netizens flooded the comment section of the Instagram post, expressing their disappointment in the king's decision to not share an Easter message.

"And where is the king's message very disappointing," one fan penned.

Another noted, "It's simple not good enough."

"Would appreciate this more with an Easter Message from OUR King," a third comment read.

"This sounds like a second hand message from someone else. How sad," a fourth user wrote.

It was previously reported that King Charles would not be issued an Easter message this year, which is not an unusual move; the monarch does not issue a message every year, unlike the annual Christmas statement.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will not be attending the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

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